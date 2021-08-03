Vauxhall Corsa driver sought after Kirkcaldy hit and run

Police are looking to speak to the driver of a Vauxhall Corsa after a man was seriously injured in a hit and run in Fife at the weekend.

The accident happened at Denburn Road, Kirkcaldy between 2.30 am and 3am on Sunday August 1.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Between 2.30am and 3am, a 40-year-old man was struck by a car that failed to stop.

Serious injuries

“He was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.”

The spokesman said that enquiries have established that a silver/grey coloured three door Vauxhall Corsa was seen in the area at the time and police are keen to trace the driver of this vehicle.

Detective constable James McDonough, from Kirkcaldy CID, said: ““We are following a number of positive lines of enquiry and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Vauxhall corsa

“We would also like to speak to anyone who has seen a silver/grey coloured three door Vauxhall Corsa or similar in the Pathhead or Hayfield areas of Kirkcaldy, around the time of the incident to contact police as this could be vital to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0804 of 1 August 2021. Alternatively, calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.