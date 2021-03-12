Vast majority of residents living in rural beauty spots have tourism concerns

A damning new report has revealed that 97% of residents living in tourist beauty spots like Highland Perthshire are concerned by the waste left by tourists and dirty campers.

The John Muir Trust compiled the study ahead of the expected influx of holidaymakers to rural communities, stating that residents of tourist destinations now see their popularity as a “double-edged sword”.

Last year Highland Perthshire was overrun by dirty campers with locals complaining of human waste, tents, rubbish and even a full gazebo being left behind by visitors.

‘Visitor numbers… so severe’

Roads around beauty spots like Loch Rannoch, Loch Tummel and Schiehallion were also blocked off as thousands of tourists descended on the remote locations.

The John Muir Trust counted as many as 200 cars parked on the road verges by Schiehallion, with the car park only providing 25 spaces.

James Black, crew commander at Kinloch Rannoch Community Fire Station, said: “Visitor numbers are becoming so severe that the road leading to the Braes of Foss car park is continuously being blocked by overflow vehicles.

“Which means that locals can’t get through, timber wagons and farm vehicles can’t get through, and more importantly emergency vehicles and fire engines can’t get through.

“This is creating a potentially really dangerous situation, because if there is a fire or an emergency, I won’t be able to get the fire engine through.”

With tourism expected to explode again in Highland Perthshire in the coming months, locals are asking for visitors to be educated.

Anne Benson, who runs Rannoch Paths and Open Space Group, said: “Tourism is incredibly important to our local area, but we need to find a balance between the conservation side of things and the access side of things.

“Besides providing people with public toilets and places to empty motorhome toilets, I think we really need to focus on education.

“In particular, I think we really need to focus on children and young people and provide them with opportunities to get out and experience wild places and learn how to care for nature.”

‘Huge wave of visitors’

The John Muir Trust have called on the Scottish Government and local authorities to allow communities to be actively involved in planning visitor management.

Among a number of points, the organisation also want more promotion of the Scottish Outdoor Access Code (SOAC) and strategic funding of infrastructure.

Cecilie Dohm, policy officer and lead author of the report, said: “Many rural communities have experienced a reduction in essential facilities like public toilets, bin collections and countryside ranger services.

“Without adequate infrastructure in place, the increasing visitor pressures may damage local areas and detract from the very things that bring people to the Highlands and Islands in the first place.

“With severe restrictions on international travel likely to remain in place for the near future, this summer is likely to see a huge wave of visitors from across the UK into some of our most popular destinations.

“We believe that we need to empower local communities and ensure they have a valid voice in the key decision-making processes that affect them.”

Ranger Service

Perth and Kinross Council were forced to bring in clearways last year in an attempt to rid the roadsides of problem cars.

Police Scotland also stepped up patrols but many locals felt the measures did not have enough effect.

In a further attempt to counteract the growing issue, Perth and Kinross Council committed £480,000 to a two-year ranger service pilot scheme at their budget meeting on Wednesday.

Conservative Highland Ward councillor, John Duff, said: “Everyone will recall the significant challenges and, quite frankly, horrendous behaviour of some of our visitors last summer.

“We cannot allow that to happen again and this significant move will be key to addressing these problems this year.

“I am very pleased that we were able to agree this with the support of the Independent councillors on the council and I look forward to working with my ward colleague Councillor [Xander] McDade as we get the ranger service established and operating in Highland Perthshire as quickly as possible.

“The ranger service funding is initially for two years but I very much hope that it can become a permanent resource which the council can call upon in our area.”