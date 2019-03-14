Vans destroyed on Dundee streets hours apart in ‘suspicious’ fires

Police are investigating after two vans are believed to have been deliberately set on fire last night.

Both vehicles were destroyed in similar circumstances just hours apart, although police have not said whether they think the blazes are connected.

The first incident took place at around 11.40pm at locked private car park on Miln Street, close to the city centre.

The second fire took place at a car park on Forth Crescent in Menzieshill at 5.25am.

Police are treating both fires as suspicious.

One resident described a “significant blaze” and said: “There were flames shooting into the sky as the van burned.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were called out to deal with two vans on fire in Dundee late last night and first thing this morning.

“We sent two appliances from Blackness Road to a fire in a private car park in Miln Sreet just after 11.30pm last night.

“It was initially reported that there was smoke was coming from a building but when firefighters arrived they discovered a van to be on fire.

“They managed to extinguish the flames and left the scene at 12.15am.”

He added: “We were alerted to another fire in the Menzieshill area of Dundee just before 5.30am today.

“A van was on fire in Forth Crescent.

“Firefighters using a hose reel jet and two sets of breathing apparatus put the fire out.

“Police are investigating the cause of the blaze.”

Get today’s Tele for more on this story