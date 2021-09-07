Vandals’ wrecking spree leaves extensive damage at Fife’s biggest skatepark

Vandals have struck at Fife’s biggest skatepark causing extensive damage which will cost thousands of pounds to repair.

Debris has been strewn across the facility at Central Park, Cowdenbeath, with bricks and edging smashed and destroyed.

Specially made edge copings have also been ripped off.

Damaged beyond repair

It is thought the cost to repair the edgings could run into a four figure sum as they were purpose made for the park by a Swedish manufacturer.

The damage is thought to have occurred sometime between Tuesday August 31 and Sunday September 5.

However, police say they were not aware of the damage until now.

The park was unveiled in summer 2018 as the final piece in Fife Council’s £950,000 skatepark investment across the region.

‘Mindless vandalism’

Cowdenbeath councillor Darren Watt condemned the vandalism.

He said: “I am extremely disappointed to learn of the latest bout of mindless vandalism in Cowdenbeath.

“It is especially disheartening as the skate park itself was designed and implemented to provide local young people with a modern amenity that will keep them socially and physically active, and ironically, help reduce antisocial behaviour and crime.

“This will be another sad example of already stretched funding going needlessly towards repairs and restoration, rather than towards improvements and additional local amenities and play equipment.

“I do feel incredibly sorry for the innocent young people who use the skatepark for its intended use.

“Skateboarding continues to grow in popularity following the creation of many local skateparks and the sports recent introduction at the Olympics.

“This will be a real blow to the area’s passionate and aspiring skateboarders.”

Wrong location

However the latest vandalism has sparked renewed criticism from some skaters that the park was built in the wrong location.

Regulars say the facility is “hidden” in Central Park, putting people off visiting.

One regular skater said: “Fife Council needs applauded for providing these facilities for the kids of Cowdenbeath and surrounding areas.

“But many people feel that to put the largest chunk of the budget hidden away in Central Park showed a terrible level of naivety.

“”People just do not want to travel to Cowdenbeath to use it, low visibility and other park denizens make it virtually a no go area.”

Fife council safer communities manager Kirstie Freeman asked anyone who witnesses vandalism to report it to police.

“Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and a blight on our communities,” she added.

“We are stepping up our patrols in this area and working with police to help combat this anti-social behaviour.”

Andy Maclellan, community projects team manager, added: “It’s so disappointing and frustrating to see damage done to this state-of-the-art facility which is enjoyed by many youngsters and paid for by the public purse.

“It will be costly to repair but we will do our best to get the skate park back in full working order as soon as possible.”