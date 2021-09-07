Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vandals’ wrecking spree leaves extensive damage at Fife’s biggest skatepark

By Neil Henderson
September 7, 2021, 2:45 pm Updated: September 7, 2021, 3:37 pm
Vandals destroyed a large number of specially produced copings at Fife's largest skatepark.
Vandals have struck at Fife’s biggest skatepark causing extensive damage which will cost thousands of pounds to repair.

Debris has been strewn across the facility at Central Park, Cowdenbeath, with bricks and edging smashed and destroyed.

Specially made edge copings have also been ripped off.

The bespoke copings could be irreplaceable.

Damaged beyond repair

It is thought the cost to repair the edgings could run into a four figure sum as they were purpose made for the park by a Swedish manufacturer.

The damage is thought to have occurred sometime between Tuesday August 31 and Sunday September 5.

However, police say they were not aware of the damage until now.

The park was unveiled in summer 2018 as the final piece in Fife Council’s £950,000 skatepark investment across the region.

‘Mindless vandalism’

Cowdenbeath councillor Darren Watt condemned the vandalism.

He said: “I am extremely disappointed to learn of the latest bout of mindless vandalism in Cowdenbeath.

“It is especially disheartening as the skate park itself was designed and implemented to provide local young people with a modern amenity that will keep them socially and physically active, and ironically, help reduce antisocial behaviour and crime.

“This will be another sad example of already stretched funding going needlessly towards repairs and restoration, rather than towards improvements and additional local amenities and play equipment.

“I do feel incredibly sorry for the innocent young people who use the skatepark for its intended use.

“Skateboarding continues to grow in popularity following the creation of many local skateparks and the sports recent introduction at the Olympics.

“This will be a real blow to the area’s passionate and aspiring skateboarders.”

Wrong location

However the latest vandalism has sparked renewed criticism from some skaters that the park was built in the wrong location.

Regulars say the facility is “hidden” in Central Park, putting people off visiting.

One regular skater said: “Fife Council needs applauded for providing these facilities for the kids of Cowdenbeath and surrounding areas.

“But many people feel that to put the largest chunk of the budget hidden away in Central Park showed a terrible level of naivety.

“”People just do not want to travel to Cowdenbeath to use it, low visibility and other park denizens make it virtually a no go area.”

Some of the damage caused by vandals at the facility in Cowdenbeath’s Central Park.

Fife council safer communities manager Kirstie Freeman asked anyone who witnesses vandalism to report it to police.

“Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and a blight on our communities,” she added.

“We are stepping up our patrols in this area and working with police to help combat this anti-social behaviour.”

Andy Maclellan, community projects team manager, added: “It’s so disappointing and frustrating to see damage done to this state-of-the-art facility which is enjoyed by many youngsters and paid for by the public purse.

“It will be costly to repair but we will do our best to get the skate park back in full working order as soon as possible.”

