News / Local / Fife

Vandals target Fife primary school for second time this summer

By Katy Scott
July 16, 2021, 5:23 pm
blairhall primary smashed windows

Vandals have targeted a Fife school for the second time this summer.

Blairhall Primary School had three of its windows broken this week.

It comes after windows in the building were smashed last month.

Police say the latest vandalism took place between 4.30pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday.

‘Not bad kids’

Jane Clouston, secretary of Blairhall Community Council, says residents are concerned about the spate of anti-social behaviour.

“I think a lot of it is boredom,” said Jane.

“There’s nothing for the kids to do in the village, especially since Covid-19 closed things down.

“If we had more going on, they wouldn’t be out doing this.

“They are not bad kids, a lot of kids get bored and end up doing things like this.”

Ms Clouston, 55, says that before the pandemic hit, local youngsters kept active with sport – but that has since fallen away.

The community council is hoping to raise funds to install CCTV around the school as a preventative measure.

Police say anyone with information about the vandalism should call 101.