Vandals smashing windows and damaging door at Dundee community centre caught on camera

A popular Pitkerro community centre has had its door vandalised and windows smashed after it was targeted by a group of yobs.

The Brooksbank Centre, which is located on Pitairlie Road, was targeted by the young vandals on Saturday night.

The group climbed onto the roof of the community hub and attempted to pull down large amounts of copper wiring, before climbing back down and smashing a window on the property.

They also carved an obscene and abusive message into the door of the community centre.

Ginny Lawson, who helps to run the centre, branded the act “mindless vandalism.”

She said: “Brooksbank is a community centre and a charity. We help people in the community with things like getting food, financial issues, that sort of thing.

“It’s a total hub for the local community, so when something like this happens it’s pretty bad.

“It’s like an insult. Given all that we do in the community, it’s likely that a lot of the kids there have used the centre in the past, and maybe their parents have been too.

“To be honest, we just want the parents of these kids to be aware of that they are doing and to let them know that it’s just not okay.”

Ginny estimates that the cost of the vandalism will be in the hundreds of pounds, a sum which will add to the financial stress caused by Covid-19.

She added: “The damage, if you add everything up, is probably about £500 or so.

“We’ve also had to buy a new CCTV system as well, since our old one wasn’t great.

“The damage that they’ve done to the roof means that when it rains the inside of the centre is going to get a lot of water damage too.

“As a charity we can’t continue to sustain ourselves if things like this happen.

“Given the current situation with Covid-19 we’ve already had to help a lot of people, and at this time we don’t want to have to stop and deal with something like this.

“I’m sure that these kids don’t think about the damage that they’re doing, but I’m just disappointed.

“When are they going to learn that they shouldn’t go about wrecking their own community?”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.