Vandals smash up vehicle on Seafield Road with sandbag

Careless pranksters are believed to have smashed a car windscreen with a sandbag.

A baby blue Honda on Seafield Road was badly damaged in the incident.

Residents believed the window was smashed overnight between Halloween and the early hours of Friday. Pictures taken on Friday show the sandbag still lying in the splintered window.

One resident described the incident as “bizarre”. He said: “No other cars appear to have been damaged. I came out this morning and noticed it.

“There were a number of student Halloween parties taking place on Thursday evening in the area.

“It’s going to cost that person hundreds of pounds to replace I would have imagined.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He added: “I can’t say I’m surprised with what’s happened.

“There are always student parties going on around here. No one has come and removed the sandbag all day.”

A number of diversion road signs were situated nearby with one still weighed down by a sandbag.

One resident believes the sandbag was lifted from there as the sign closest to the vehicle had been toppled.

He said: “There was a lot of activity here on Thursday with Halloween parties but I never heard any smash. When I came out in the morning I noticed one of the road signs was knocked over.

“It is certainly a bizarre one, but it is still unclear what exactly has happened. No one seems to have been near the car on Friday by way of an owner or the police.”

One tenant said it may have been a prank that had backfired.

He added: “There were a lot of student parties going on.

“It could well have been a prank that has gone wrong. I came out and also checked my car to see if it was damaged.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland has confirmed the force are aware of the matter.