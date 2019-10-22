Vandals slammed over graffiti mess by West End residents

Residents in the West End have slammed yobs for scrawling graffiti on private property.

A stretch of Hawkhill has been etched with “mindless” scrawls and an image of a cat.

It is understood the graffiti appeared within the last week or two near the junction with Blackness Road.

One woman who lives in the block of flats affected, but did not want to be named, said: “This is vandalism. Damaging other people’s property is never acceptable.

“I think it’s disgusting. Someone else just has to spend time and money sorting this.”

Another resident added: “It is a bit unsightly. I believe all the houses on that stretch are student accommodation. I’m not sure how fussed the students will be, but I’d imagine the owners will be hacked off.

“There were similar incidents with a spate of graffiti around that area last year.”

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson condemned the criminal damage that had been caused.

He said: “Having seen the images, this is completely unacceptable.

“It isn’t just a West End problem – this is an issue across the city. The council’s rapid response team does a good job in tackling graffiti.

“Given it is private property there will need to be discussion with the owners before they can assist.

“There have been some great murals done across the city in sites where permission has been granted.”

Mr Macpherson has now reported the damage to the city council.

Graffiti has been encouraged in certain areas of Dundee through dedicated walls or murals, where artists have been free to tag them as they see fit.

This includes a long section of wooden boards on a path running from Seabraes.