Vandals ruin Dundee butcher shop’s £15k revamp

Vandals spray-painted a city butcher’s new shop front just days before a £15,000 revamp was due to be completed.

Scott Brothers, on Strathmartine Road, was targeted just as the finishing touches were being applied to the store’s new-look frontage.

And to add insult to injury, the company’s CCTV had been temporarily removed while the works were carried out.

Director Scott Jarron told of his shock and frustration after the company had worked on the shop’s £15,000 facelift over the last 18 months.

He said: “We think it happened on Sunday night.

“We are in the middle of completing a new shop front and just finishing it off and, unfortunately, someone decided it was not decorated to their standards.

“It is a big change to what we had before and someone just decided it needed that extra touch.

“Our painter has stepped up to the mark and is going to come in to tidy up the front and paint over it.

“We’ve been working on renovating our premises and we are at the end of an 18-month project and this was one of the last things to do and also one of the biggest changes.

“It is just unfortunate someone has done this to it, but we will get it cleaned up.”

Mr Jarron added: “The ironic thing is that we had taken down our CCTV to complete the job and will be putting it back now.

“I was told that a few other places were hit over the weekend and that it could be the same guy doing this.

“It really is unfortunate that someone has that nasty streak in them to do this kind of thing to other people’s property.

“Our CCTV will make sure that anyone trying this again will be recorded.

“It is a good system and we are well covered by it.”

The butcher’s Facebook page received numerous messages of support with many slamming the vandals who carried out the spray paint attack.

One message asked if the owners needed any help with clearing the mess and another hit out saying: “That’s shocking, no respect whatsoever, hope they’re caught.”

And another added: “He’s no Banksie!”

Police are probing the attack and a spokesman said: “We have been made aware of the incident and will be investigating.”