Vandals desecrate historic 12th Century Fife church with vomit and excrement 

Rampaging vandals have left vomit and excrement at a 12th Century church in Fife.

Thugs damaged a fence closing off St Bridget’s Kirk in Dalgety Bay, which dates back to the 1100s, and defaced the historic site.

The kirk, which was once run by the canons of Inchcolm Abbey, appears to have been used as a drinking den.

Broken glass was scattered over medieval gravestones.

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which manages the site, said: “We were disappointed to discover scattered broken glass on the grass and gravestones at St Bridget’s Kirk as well as human excrement and vomit inside the main hall.”

“In recent weeks, we have discovered evidence of anti-social behaviour at Aberdour Castle and St Bridget’s Kirk while both sites are currently closed to visitors,” said the HES spokesperson.

“As well as the significant littering of items such as alcohol containers and cigarette ends suggesting that people are gathering at the sites, an interpretation board was ripped from the wall in the bedchambers at Aberdour Castle and thrown from a window, and a fence panel at St Bridget’s Kirk was damaged in order to gain access to a restricted part of the site.”

Police Scotland is working with HES to investigate the damage to St Bridget’s Kirk and also vandalism at Aberdour Castle the previous day.

The HES spokesperson added: “Not only do such acts cause damage to our precious historic assets, but they also divert important resources away from essential conservation and maintenance work across our estate.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland and the local community to discourage trespassing at our sites and those that are actively found to do so can be subject to prosecution.”

HES is encouraging members of the public to contact police if they witness anti-social behaviour at their sites.

Sergeant Kate Blackwell said officers received a report of vandalism and littering at Aberdour Castle on Monday March 1, which was believed to have happened the night before.

Sgt Blackwell added: “On Tuesday, March 2, we were made of damage and waste left at St Bridget’s Kirk in Dalgety Bay.

“Inquiries into both incidents are at an early stage.

“Local officers patrol these areas on a regular basis and will continue to do so. Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their community is encouraged to contact police by calling 101 as promptly as possible.”