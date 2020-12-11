A give-and-take box set up to help locals in need in Dundee has been damaged by boozed-up vandals.

Devastated organisers found the box, which was located at St Leonards and St Fergus Church, left in tatters and food was left strewn across the grounds on Wednesday.

Gemma Johnsen, who has been organising Dundee’s Give and Take Wellbeing Boxes in partnership with Dundee Foodbank and Ardler Larder, said the contents of the box had been smashed and the wooden door of the box ripped off.

Gemma, who also helps to run boxes at St Mary’s Church and Chalmers Ardler Parish Church, said the box had been patched up as best it could.

However, the sickening act meant she would be looking for a new site for the community food box in the long-term.

She said: “The project was set up quite a few months ago now but apart from a few small acts of vandalism this has been the worst so far.

“I top up and check on the boxes each Wednesday and after visiting the box it was clear people had been drinking in the area and the box had been smashed as well as the food which was inside.

“It is such a shame as I see how well utilised the food box is in Ardler and I know there are people in the local community who could really use the food box in Strathmartine but that has been spoilt by the vandalism.

“I knew when I started the project that vandalism was a possibility, however you always have to hope that people are going to be respectful and mindful.”

She added: “I have cleaned up the damaged food from inside for now and one of my friends is going to put a new door on the box so we can hopefully use it again and I am hoping that I can find a new location for it that will maybe be a bit more secure so people don’t miss out.”

The “give and take” boxes are designed to help those in need who can visit the boxes and take essentials.

Members of the community are also urged to donate what they can to the boxes as well, including items such as non-perishable food, nappies, and sanitary products.