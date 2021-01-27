Police have launched an investigation after graffiti tags were sprayed on the sea wall at Broughty Castle.

Police have said that the individual(s) responsible have put themselves at “huge risk” as they can only be accessed by climbing over rocks at low tide.

The vandalism is thought to have taken place some time between January 15 and 18.

The tags have been sprayed onto the wall facing the river.

The removal of the graffiti will place those cleaning it off at “considerable personal risk,” officers said.

PC Scott McEwing from the Longhaugh Community Policing Team said: “This idiotic damaging of one of Dundee’s most prominent landmarks is going to cause considerable problems and expense to clean up.

“Historic Environment Scotland require to source specialist cleaning materials so as not to damage the stonework, and will need trained contractors to conduct the work, as it will require access to a dangerous area.

“We would like to ask anyone who has knowledge of this incident or can assist us in identifying those responsible to contact us.

“This is not just to prevent something like this from happening again, but to stop those responsible from placing themselves and others in danger through their actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.