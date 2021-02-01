Police investigating vandalisms at Carnoustie Golf Links

Police have launched an investigation following a series of vandalisms at Carnoustie Golf Links.

Graffiti tags have been spray-painted at a variety of locations across the links, including shelters and electrical junction boxes.

The vandalisms are thought to have taken place some time between January 15 and 25.

A post on Police Scotland’s Facebook page said: “If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if you recognise the pictured tag, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0628 of 26th January.”