Vandalism to Dundee schools racks up £76,000 repair bills

Cash-strapped council bosses were forced to shell out £76,000 to repair vandalism this past year.

The damage caused to secondary and primary schools has been revealed in a Freedom of Information (FoI) request tabled by the Tele for this year.

There were 246 incidents throughout the 12 months with Craigie High racking up the highest number with 44. But the repair bill was given as £1,473.

Braeview recorded the most expensive costs at a staggering £7,499 for a total of 32 incidents.

And Baldragon Academy tabled a repair bill for £4,819 for 11 instances of damage while Craigiebarns Primary had £6,622 for 12 incidents.

Meanwhile, Harris Academy had the same number of calls for damage as Craigiebarns, but the bill was £7,348.

St Ninian’s Primary School had 11 incidents and a repair bill of £3,963.

There are no official reports of arrests, but a Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The council treats the issue of vandalism at schools extremely seriously.

“A partnership between the council and Police Scotland supports anti-vandalism education efforts with young people.

“And the council works hard to apply risk management measures to reduce the impact and cost of vandalism.”

Elsewhere, another FOI from the Tele disclosed an itemised repairs bill for a host of schools including Carnoustie High which suffered a variety of incidents with the highest amount of damage caused to a broken urinal costing £1,340.

However, many of the other items were minor incidents such as damage to an electrical socket at £85 and a light fighting costing £67.

Councillor Derek Wann is convener of Angus Council’s children and learning committee.

He slammed the instances of vandalism and added: “Obviously any cost for vandalism is something we don’t want to keep paying for.

“For this matter of repairs, well, it comes out the public purse and we don’t want that to continue.”

An Angus Council spokeswoman said: “The items listed have been identified as a mixture of repairs following damage or vandalism to the councils’ school estate. Vandalism is completely unacceptable and it impacts directly on our budgets.

“The Schools and Learning Service put in place management arrangements if there are significant issues identified within schools in general or at specific schools.”