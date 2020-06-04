Vandalism to bridge at Angus beauty spot could cost more than £10,000 to repair or replace

Police Scotland are appealing for information about a vandalism to a wooden bridge at Barry Mill, near Carnoustie.

A spokesman said: “From information provided by witnesses we have already spoken to, the damage appears to have happened sometime between 8pm and 9pm on Thursday May 28.

“The bridge has been damaged by one of the handrails being broken off and pushed into the burn.

© Police Scotland

“This has now rendered the bridge unsafe and unusable. Estimates of the cost of repairing or replacing the bridge are well into five figures.”

If you have any information that may assist the investigation, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.