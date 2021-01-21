Concerns over the condition of former Dundee high school which has become target for vandals

A former high school in Dundee is turning into an “eyesore” after a spate of vandalism in recent months, according to fed up residents.

A section of the former Rockwell High School building on Lawton Road has gradually fallen into a state of disrepair and is a constant target for unruly teens.

Several windows have been smashed at the Grade B Listed Building which has previously been used as a temporary school for Morgan Academy and St John’s High School.

The building, currently on the market for £750,000 from Dundee City Council, is still being “regularly” inspected according to a spokesman for the local authority.

A section of the estate which previously housed Rockwell Primary School is still being actively used by the Rockwell Learning Centre – an Offsite Education Service.

Windows gradually boarded-up over time

Eddie Hanton who lives on Lawton Road said it was sad to see the former high school side of the building in its present condition.

He added: “The police have still been using that section for training exercises from time to time.

“I’ve noticed the windows just gradually being boarded-up over time.

“It is sad to see the place in the condition it’s in. I know some of the building is actively used but the side near to Strathmore Avenue is no longer in use and I suppose that’s made it a target for vandals.”

One other member of the community said there had been an attempted break-in which had been reported by another neighbour around four or five months ago.

The man, who did not wished to be named, added: “One of the neighbours reported some suspicious activity around the building a few months back.

“A section where the craft and design department was situated previously had to be boarded-up as result.

“Aside from that I think it’s just been vandals taking pot-shots from the road that has caused the rest of the damage.”

Hopes to see the building transformed

Fellow resident, Stuart Laird, 68, said he would like to see the building turned into housing if there was to be an alternative use for the site.

He added: “I’ve lived here for 30 years and it has always been a school over that time. It wasn’t until I looked out last week and saw the number of windows boarded up.

“I suppose there is no point putting new glass into fix it if the building isn’t in use as it’s probably just going to keep happening.

“If there no use for it as a school anymore I think it would be good to try and transform the space into flats given the size of the site.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council added that there was “security measures” in place at the site.

He added: “While the building is on the market the council regularly inspects it and carries out any remedial action required.

“Security measures are in place at the site.”