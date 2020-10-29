Vandalism of iconic Baxter Park building branded ‘shocking’ as windows are smashed

Visitors have expressed disgust after vandals targeted an iconic building in the heart of Baxter Park.

The pavilion, which has been transformed into a wedding venue, was damaged sometime over the course of Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed they were aware of the situation as they started work on tidying up the site yesterday morning.

Two window panes inside a section of the building, which was previously used as a coffee stop for dogs and owners alike, were smashed.

The pavilion and the park were gifted to the people of Dundee by the Baxter family – prominent flax mill owners – in 1863.

During the ’90s the pavilion – which was designed by George Henry Stokes – fell into a state of disrepair before being transformed in recent times.

Those in the park enjoying autumnal walks today said they were unaware of the building being targeted on a regular basis.

Ex-Morgan Academy pupil, Jennifer Jones said she was “disappointed” to hear someone had vandalised the site.

The 47-year-old added: “It is a beautiful building, so it’s a shame to see someone has targeted it.

“Looking at the rest of the windows it looks like something might have been thrown at the bigger glass panes within the wedding venue.

“Given the current situation with Covid-19, people are probably enjoying their outdoor spaces even more, so I’m disappointed to see someone has decided to do this.”

Liam Connor, who lives locally, said it was “shocking”.

He added: “I’m in with my dog quite a lot and I noticed one of the benches had been discarded down the embankment near the steps at the pavilion earlier in the day.

“I’ve just noticed the pavilion has been boarded up now, I think its shocking someone has done that.

“In the months I’ve been using the park I’ve never seen the pavilion being targeted like this before.”

Another man, who did not wished to be named, said the area had been taped-off for a period of time in the morning.

“I think when I came past the council were just tidying up the smashed glass. It used to be a cafe area where the damage was caused,” he said.

“I’m not sure if it has been used much in recent times, but it’s no doubt going to cost a few quid to fix.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation and are taking the appropriate action.”