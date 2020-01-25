Vandalism at Dundee Technology Park slammed as ‘mindless’ by workers

Business owners at Dundee Technology Park have hit out at the “mindless vandalism” which has seen vehicles in their car park being targeted.

Police are investigating after a black Hyundai i20 was broken into in Greystane Terrace, Invergowrie but nothing was taken from the car.

Three male youths in their late teens were seen running off towards Dundee and the Technology Park shortly after.

Vandalism was then carried out on four cars parked in Luna Place, four parked in Gemini Crescent, and a further six in Wurzburg Place.

A black Peugeot 2008 parked in Mariner Drive was also broken into and property was stolen from it.

The police are linking all the incidents and believe there could be even more affected.

Richard Hanlon, owner of Mortgage Planners, said: “I found a car this morning (Thursday) and saw the window was broken.

“It’s a bit of a shock to see this, but it has been happening for more than a week now.

“I saw the one today about 8am, which was a white car, maybe a Ford Fiesta, with a window smashed.

“At first I thought the window had been rolled down but then as I came closer I saw there was no one about and the glass in the inside.”

Margaret Dye, manager of mortgage firm Clark Thompson, said: “It used to be a nice place but now we have had all this and there have been two or three cars hit since last Friday.

“We heard that there had been 12 cars that had windows smashed in the technology park in the last couple of weeks. It’s awful.”

Two more workers from another firm declined to be named, but one man said: “Our company car was hit again this morning (Thursday). We heard a nurses agency had cars smashed and another office window was broken. I don’t think anything was taken.”

His colleague added: “It is mindless vandalism and absolute nonsense. It impacts on the whole area.”

Police are now searching for those responsible and a statement said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information about an extensive series of vandalisms and car break-ins in Invergowrie and the Dundee Technology Park which happened between 10pm-midnight last night (January 22).

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, particularly if you saw this group of three young men in the area last night, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Also, information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3934 of January 22.”