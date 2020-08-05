Vandalism at Dundee play park ‘will cost thousands of pounds’ to repair

Fresh calls have been made for the reopening of a Broughty Ferry park “being held hostage” by vandals.

It has been claimed it will cost thousands of pounds to repair damage to the park at Lawers Drive, which was the target of vandalism yet again at the weekend.

The play surface has been ripped up and scattered about the grass, along with broken glass and other rubbish and debris, including takeaway containers and plastic forks.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said: “This is so disappointing to hear. There have been numerous acts of vandalism at this park for several years now.

“As a result the park has been closed to local children and families. It’s time something was done to resolve this problem and get the park opened up again.”

Before lockdown, Mr Duncan met with the park’s operator Greenbelt (GEL) and a police officer to discuss what could be done.

© DC Thomson

He said: “Part of the problem is that the park is well hidden by shrubs and bushes making it very easy for anyone causing damage to stay hidden from public view.

“We spoke about removing this shrubbery to open the park up and make it much more visible.

“So far nothing has been done. Obviously parks were closed for some months but now they are opening up again and this would be the perfect time to get this park tidied up and opened up to local families.”

A spokesman for GEL told the Tele that the park has been the target of regular attacks by vandals.

“Essentially, the play park’s future is being held hostage by vandals,” he said.

© DC Thomson

“As its owners, GEL have had to close the facility twice and spend thousands of pounds on repairs.

“It’s closed again and to repair and reopen it will cost £2,000 – yet there are no assurances the vandalism will not be repeated.

“This is why we’ve had a long and ongoing dialogue with councillor Craig Duncan.”

GEL said it would “once again” urge Mr Duncan to assist residents in setting up community police patrols and enlisting the council’s anti-social behaviour team.

© DC Thomson

The company said it will look at removing shrubs while keeping the trees.

He added: “If there’s a subsequent reduction in the level of anti-social behaviour, we can then formulate a long-term plan for the play park.

“Sadly, vandalism is a terrible scourge in this part of Broughty Ferry. The GEL facility at Sandypark has also been regularly targeted.

“This is a serious crime and must be tackled by the council and police. We must all work together to ensure children have a safe and clean environment to enjoy.”