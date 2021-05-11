Vandalism at Arbroath Abbey leaves windows smashed

Police have appealed for information after vandals targetted Arbroath Abbey and smashed windows at the historic building.

Tayside Police said three windows at Arbroath Abbey were smashed last week as they appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

It is understood the damage occurred sometime between 5pm on Tuesday, May 4 and 6:45am on Wednesday, May 5.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Three windows at Arbroath Abbey were smashed sometime between 5pm Tues 4th – 6:45am Wed 5th May.

No description of suspects

“Unfortunately, we have no descriptions of any suspects.

“If you have any info to help us find those responsible, call 101, ref incident 0576 of 5th May.”

Famously associated with the Declaration of Arbroath in 1320, the red sandstone building was founded as an abbey in 1178.

A spate of vandalism at the abbey in 2018 led to fears the building may have been damaged for good.

Yobs spray-painted the walls and path and climbed scaffolding to smash a window.

Three teenagers were subsequently reported to the Children’s Reporter in connection with the 2018 incident.