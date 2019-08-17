Van driver who crashed into Dundee lamppost while nearly six times the limit spared jail

A wine-swigging van driver who crashed into a lamppost while nearly six times the drink-drive limit has been spared jail.

Bruce Paton admitted failing to negotiate a bend while driving his Ford Transit before colliding into another car on June 16 on Blackness Road.

He was seen staggering out of the van while continuing to drink a bottle of wine.

Depute fiscal Joanne Smith told Dundee Sheriff Court previously: “He failed to negotiate a bend and collided with another car.

“The vehicle came to rest against a lamppost. Another driver observed the collision and approached the driver and saw he was the sole occupant.

“The eyewitness saw a bottle of wine in the driver’s footwell. The accused got out of the vehicle and appeared to be unsteady on his feet. He was also seen to drink from the bottle of wine.”

The 40-year-old was arrested and pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to giving a reading of 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 22mcgs.

Solicitor Andy Lyall told Sheriff James MacDonald that Paton, of Hoylake Crescent, had been struggling with depression in the run-up to the offence.

He added Paton was “ashamed” of his actions and has since taken steps to address his personal difficulties.

Mr Lyall said Paton now had “insight into his offence”.

He said: “He had suffered depression and tried to sort this by taking alcohol. Once the alcohol went in, the sense went out.

“He is now abstinent from alcohol and his mental health has improved.”

Sheriff MacDonald ordered Paton to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work as well as disqualifying him from driving for 14 months.

He said: “It’s a high reading and that’s why reports were called for.

“Having considered the terms of the report I take the view that I can follow the recommendation made.”