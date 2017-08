A man who drove into a pedestrian while attempting to park was fined £360 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Gary Valentine, 39, of Poplar Grey Court, was also issued with five driving penalty points.

Valentine admitted driving a van without due care and attention by accelerating into a parking bay and colliding with pedestrian Peter Traynor, injuring him and damaging his vehicle, at McDonald’s car park, Milton of Craigie, on November 18 last year.