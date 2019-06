A van driver crashed on a busy road after falling asleep at the wheel.

Maciej Pac admitted colliding with railings and damaging his van while driving on the A90 Forfar Road between Fountainbleau Drive and Claverhouse Road on December 19. The 36-year-old, of Brown Constable Street, was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Sheriff George Way said: “He’s only lucky he wasn’t badly injured.

“He should be grateful for small mercies.”