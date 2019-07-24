Van driver six times the limit crashed into lamppost in Dundee after swigging bottle of wine

A van driver found almost six times the limit crashed into a lamppost after swigging a bottle of wine.

Sozzled Bruce Paton failed to negotiate a bend while driving his Ford Transit on Blackness Road near to Glenagnes Road on June 16.

Witnesses saw Paton stagger out of the van while continuing to drink the wine that was in the driver’s footwell.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Paton, a first offender, was involved in a collision at around 5.30pm on the day in question.

Depute fiscal Joanne Smith said: “He failed to negotiate a bend and collided with another car.

“The vehicle came to rest against a lamppost. Another driver observed the collision and approached the driver and saw he was the sole occupant.

“The eyewitness saw a bottle of wine in the driver’s footwell. The accused got out of the vehicle and appeared to be unsteady on his feet.

“He was also seen to drink from the bottle of wine.”

Police attended and Paton, of Hoylake Crescent, was pointed out as the driver of the van.

He was arrested after giving a reading of 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 microgrammes of alcohol.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before Sheriff James MacDonald.

Defence solicitor Ian Myles opted to reserve his mitigation until the preparation of social work reports.

Sheriff MacDonald said: “Although this is your first conviction for drink driving, it’s a high reading and the matter is aggravated by the fact there appears to have been a road traffic collision as part of the incident.”

Sentence was deferred for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment until August 14 and Paton was disqualified from driving in the interim.