Departed Dundee United attacker Nick van der Velden has thanked the club for allowing him to sign for Bali United in the Far East.

The 35-year-old Dutch striker was let go by Ray McKinnon in order to sign a money-spinning one-year deal in Indonesia.

Van der Velden had intended to retire at the end of the season but the offer of a six-figure offer for seven months work was too good to turn down.

Speaking after signing for Bali, the Dutchman said: “I want to thank the chairman and manager for allowing me to pursue this fantastic opportunity.

“The Dundee United fans have been fantastic with me. United is a great club and I hope the guys can achieve their goal of promotion.”

Speaking to his new club’s official website, van der Velden said: “The whole world already knows the island of Bali is a beautiful place with beaches and other natural beauty. This will be the right momentum at the end of my career.

“I can’t wait to play, but of course the decision remains in the hands of the coach.”