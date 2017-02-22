A wall was left demolished after a white van crashed into the garden of a house.

The van landed in the garden at the Scott Fyffe Roundabout, just off Arbroath Road, after apparently coming loose from a vehicle that was towing it.

The incident is thought to have happened some time between 9pm and 11pm on Monday, with shocked residents waking up today to see the Vauxhall Combo van nose-down in the dirt and rubble.

Police tape was still visible at the scene. It’s not known if anyone was hurt in the crash.

The occupants of the house where the van crashed were not at home when the Tele visited.

Pauline Chalmers, who lives adjacent to the house where the van crashed, said she was first aware something had happened when her son alerted her to the incident. She said: “I got home at about 8.30pm and it wasn’t there so it must have been after that.

“I got a phone call at about 10.30pm from my son Steven telling me to look outside as a van had been embedded in the wall next door.

“I had heard the police passing by but I didn’t think anything of it. I heard the van was getting towed at the time and we don’t know whether the cable snapped or what.”

Vanessa Davidson, a driving instructor, was surprised to see the van across the road from her home on Arbroath Road today.

She added: “This is a very busy roundabout and it has gotten busier in the last few years.

“You always hear people tooting their horns at around teatime.”

A worker at nearby Scott Fyffe Motors told the Tele: “I assume that it happened overnight.

“People were talking about it when I came in. There are crashes at the roundabout all the time but we don’t usually see them — we usually just hear them.”

Another onlooker added: “The white van has smashed through the wall at the Scott Fyffe circle and into the garden below.

“I hope nobody was hurt. It looked quite bad.”

Police Scotland have yet to respond to a request for comment.