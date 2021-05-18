Valuable whisky collection stolen from Montrose home as owners slept

Police have appealed for information after a valuable whisky collection was stolen from a Montrose home which was broken into overnight as the owners slept.

A valuable whisky collection was amongst a number of items stolen from a property on Mall Park Road, Montrose.

It is believed the theft took place between 10:30pm on Sunday, May 16, and 7:20am on Monday, May 17.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Items were stolen from the house while the householders were asleep.

“These included a black iPhone SE, a silver iPad Air, and a collection of valuable malt whiskies.”

Witness appeal

They added: “It is possible that pillowcases were taken from the house and used to carry the stolen items away.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0500 of 17th May.”