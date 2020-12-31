Lout attacked Ninewells doctor after falling 30ft from window during Valium binge

A Valium-fuelled lout who fell 30ft from a window attacked a doctor after being rushed to Ninewells Hospital.

Daniel Allen also shouted homophobic remarks during the unsavoury scenes at the accident and emergency department in June 2019.

Allen was repeatedly obstructive despite suffering fractures in his back, pelvis and ankle, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

The 23-year-old was jailed after he pleaded guilty to assaulting Jamie Morrison and behaving abusively.

Fiscal depute Sue Ruta revealed that an ambulance had been called after Allen fell 30 feet from a window.

Allen, formerly of McGill Street, became aggressive after a CT scan had been completed.

Threatened to kill doctor

Mrs Ruta said: “It was explained to him that he must stay in the bed. He was trying to walk.

“The accused was highly agitated and called the doctor a ‘speccy p****’ and would find out where he stayed and kill him.

“The doctor approached the accused and the accused grabbed hold of him and aggressively pushed him backwards.”

Other staff members intervened and Allen called two of them “f******” before police were contacted.

Allen appeared from custody to admit shouting, swearing and making homophobic remarks before threatening Mr Morrison with violence, seizing hold of him and pushing him on the body on June 6 2019 at Ninewells Hospital.

John Boyle, defending, said Allen was in the throes of a pernicious addiction to street Valium at the time of the offence.

He said: “He has very little recollection.

“He is suitably embarrassed and shocked about his behaviour towards the medical staff.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC sentenced Allen to 180 days in prison to run alongside his current sentence.

