It was the first Mother’s Day for Valerie Mitchell since the loss of her son to skin cancer — and the Tele agreed that she needed a special day.

The 57-year old lost a son to drug addiction in 2014 and this year, she lost Wayne, 37, on January 21.

Her daughter Wendy, 32, was determined to do something to cheer her up a little — on a day that was always going to be tough.

She entered the Tele’s Mother’s Day Competition, which offered a chance for a son or daughter to pamper their mum at the Overgate.

And we thought a day of being the centre of attention was just the ticket for a mum who never spent any time or money on herself.

Val said: “I can’t believe Wendy entered the competition.

“It was such a surprise when she told me.

“We had a really great weekend — it was so lovely to get pampered for Mother’s Day.”

Wendy said: “She’s an amazing woman. She has always focused on others first, offering her help, time, money — whatever anyone needs.

“She’s been there for anyone who wanted it over the years but it’s not been easy.

“First we lost my brother Thomas in 2014 to drugs and, in January this year, we lost Wayne to skin cancer.

“I didn’t handle it well and so, yet again, my mum had to carry someone on her shoulders — at a time when she was every bit as heartbroken.

“She didn’t really have time to get over the loss of one son before she lost another.

“That’s why I decided to apply for this competition as a surprise. I never expected to win but I thought mum deserved a chance.”

Wendy said that she saw the competition advertised on the Tele Facebook page and entered on a bit of a whim.

She said: “It’s come as a complete shock.

“I never win anything like this — I still can’t believe it. It’s been amazing and I feel so happy that I was able to do this for her.

“She’s spent years looking after me and my brothers and to be able to give her this has been very special.

“It’s not every day you get pampered after all.”

Wendy and Val decided to split the pampering over the weekend, signing up to the Estee Lauder makeover at Debenhams on Friday.

She added: “It was great fun. Mum was completely made up, she enjoyed it so much — and she even said she might start moisturising and stuff, too.

“I’m glad that she’s enjoyed it all. I was slightly worried when I first told her and her response was ‘I’ll kick your backside for doing that’.

“I knew she wasn’t serious of course but she’s enjoyed it even more than I think I expected. I think she’s really enjoyed being made a fuss over.”

The pamper day, set up by the Evening Telegraph and the Overgate Shopping Centre, offered the makeover, a cut and blow dry at Regis, lunch at Frankie & Benny’s and £50 to spend at Overgate shops.

Wendy said they had a big family meal at Frankie & Benny’s yesterday and would be making use of the haircut early this week.

“There’s too much to do in a day,” Wendy said. “We wanted to make the most of it, so we thought doing it bit by bit was the best.

“Nothing’s ever going to replace my brothers but this first Mother’s Day without them both was so hard.

“I think this special present helped cheer her up a little. And it gave us a bit of quality time together as well.”