Vaccine passports Scotland: Over 50% of readers back Nicola Sturgeon’s scheme

Over 50% of readers in Tayside and Fife have said they supported the introduction of vaccine passports in Scotland by Nicola Sturgeon.

Asked by The Courier if they supported the scheme, which the First Minister announced on Wednesday, 50% said yes.

Meanwhile, a further 15% said they would support the introduction of a vaccine certification system for a short period of time.

The showed 31% opposed the move, which is to be debated by MSPs in Holyrood next week the First Minister said.

If approved, the scheme would be introduced at the end of September and will require people to show proof they have been vaccinated against coronavirus to access certain venues.

Nicola Sturgeon said the government had decided to introduce the system at nightclubs as well as events of certain sizes.

But football bosses have expressed concern about “unintended consequences”, of the scheme being introduced at football grounds.

The government said a vaccine passport would be required at all events with 10,000 people or more, including football matches.

The SFA said it had raised concerns about the “considerable unintended consequences” of implementing a certification process without sufficient time or IT infrastructure in place.

Tony Cochrane, who owns several nightclubs in Dundee, said he also had concerns about the speed of the scheme’s introduction.

“In England they gave just over 10 weeks notice. They announced it in mid July that it wasn’t going to be imposed until, I think, mid-October.

“Here we’ve decided to be the first place in Britain to have vaccine passports but the last to tell people.

“And that’s going to make it impossible for a lot of people to comply,” he wrote in The Courier.