Vacant Dundee waterfront pavilion could soon house ice cream shop and cafe

A much-maligned waterfront pavilion, which has lain empty since it was built, could soon house an iconic ice cream shop and cafe.

The owners of Jannettas Gelateria, which has been a fixture in St Andrews for more than a century, have submitted an application the city council’s building standards committee to turn the controversial Slessor Garden’s Pavillion into a gelateria and takeaway.

It is understood that Cupar-based interior designer company, Supertonic For Design, will carry out the works – which have been valued at £25,000.

The application, which was submitted to the local authority earlier this week, outlines that “new lighting, finishes and plumbing is proposed” in the pavilion – which cost the council £97,888 in total to construct.

In a statement, Jannettas confirmed plans were in place for the ice-cream businesses to move into the empty waterfront pavilion.

Owen Hazel, the owner, said: “We have a huge number of loyal customers from the city and beyond, and are really keen to be able to provide them with our ice cream locally. Slessor Gardens is an outstanding site and I think people from all over Dundee will enjoy using the space – and of course trying delicious ice cream.”

The application comes just weeks after a full investigation into the pavilion project was called for by the City Centre and Harbour Community Council.

It emerged that the council had held talks with 50 perspective tenants since its completion to no avail, and the facility was costing the local authority more than £4,000 per month to maintain.

A spokesman for the council has previously stated that the local authority “continues to work hard to attract the right tenant for the pavilion”.

But the news of a potential development at the pavilion, which has remained vacant since construction on it was completed in October 2018, has been welcomed by fellow community council member, Sheena Wellington.

Sheena, who is the secretary of the community council, said: “If Jannetta’s are going to be coming then that is great news.

“Slessor Gardens needs something like a cafe and takeaway so people can converge on the grassy bit and not for just a one-off concert.

“Jannettas has been going for a long time and it is a successful business so they know what they are doing. Their ice-cream is great is as well so I will definitely be going.”

The family-run business was first established in St Andrews in 1908 by Bennett Jannetta as a soda parlour and tobacconist.

Then in the late 1960s and 70s, the owners expanded the range of ice-cream flavours dramatically and refurbished the shop into a modern Italian Gelateria.