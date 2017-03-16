The city council’s head of transportation has moved to alleviate West End residents’ fears that the opening of the V&A will worsen issues with parking.

Neil Gellatly, who was speaking at a meeting of West End Community Council, said the council is looking to make parking “more successful” for businesses, residents and shoppers within Dundee’s West End.

New proposals could see the redesign of Pennycook Lane Car Park and a new RingGo-style parking system in place for some off-street car parks, including Union Place and Roseangle.

Residents spoke of their fears that the arrival of new developments — including the V&A — could make parking issues worse but Mr Gellatly said the Olympia and Grassmarket car parks would be able to cope with the influx of new visitors.

West End Councillor Fraser Macpherson said the RingGo proposal would create more turnover in the car parks.

RingGo allows people to park and pay for parking with a payment card and a phone or online device.

Speaking after the meeting, he said: “The issue we have at the moment is there are a number of people parking in the West End and travelling into the city centre for work.

“With this system, wardens would be able to establish if a vehicle is registered to a West End address and has the permission to park there all day.”

A packed community council meeting also heard Dundee City Council’s acquisition of the car park near Miller’s Wynd from Dundee University would also be to the benefit of businesses in the area.

Mr Macpherson added: “The introduction of the new car park is imminent and it will operate very much like the one in Lochee where your print a ticket and get two hours’ free parking. This would create 30 to 40 new spaces for short-term stays.”

Chairman of the community council Peter Menzies said he hoped to report back with positive action at next month’s meeting.

He added: “There are also discussions in place regarding parking in the Seabraes area.

“There is also the idea of temporary parking in the Blackness area near to the fire station to help the retailers. All these proposals are obviously subject to consultation.”