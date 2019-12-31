V&A tweets ‘for every like we get we’ll post a pic of museum in 2019’ – and is at 94 and counting!

V&A bosses were perhaps feeling a bit overwhelmed after tweeting to say for every ‘like’ their tweet received, they’d post a pic of the museum from this year.

Feel free to stop liking the tweet now 😅 — V&A Dundee (@VADundee) December 31, 2019

With the Tweet heading for one hundred likes and counting, a further tweet was posted, saying: “Feel free to stop liking the tweet now.’

Pictures shared show stunning snaps of the £80 million museum, including its design and position looking out onto the River Tay.