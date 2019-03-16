V&A effect sees 443k train passengers visit Dundee

More than 400,000 people have travelled to Dundee since the official opening of the V&A Museum last year – a 14% increase compared to the previous year.

In the first two months, more than 200,000 people travelled to the City of Discovery by train, and 443,000 in total have passed through the station since the opening of the £80 million attraction.

The figures were collated by the ScotRail Alliance, which is responsible for the redevelopment of Dundee train station at platform level, including the refurbished lounge and cafe area.

The improvements were made at the same time as the new station building was constructed by Dundee City Council.

Fiona Campbell, ScotRail Alliance regional customer operations manager, said: “We’re delighted to have played our part in making the V&A a success.

“For this huge number of people to have travelled to Dundee by train in the last six months shows the impact of the Waterfront regeneration project.

“It has shaped a gateway to the city.

“This is an excellent example of how the industry can work in partnership with public and private sector partners to deliver to wider regeneration goals.”