V&A Dundee welcomes its one millionth visitor

The V&A has welcomed its one millionth visitor, just over 500 days after it first opened.

Seven-year-old Nalani Becker from Berlin arrived at the museum at 11.04am with her father Jan.

The pair were surprised with a gift bag including Hello, Robot exhibition tickets, afternoon tea in Tatha Bar and Kitchen, and a voucher for £100 to spend in the museum.

The family are visiting friends in Dundee and technology enthusiast Nalani was excited to see the museum’s latest exhibition Hello, Robot. Design Between Human and Machine.

The museum, which opened in September 2018, welcomed over 830,000 visitors in its first year.

Philip Long, Director of V&A Dundee, said: “I am thrilled that today we have welcomed our 1 millionth visitor, just over 500 days after opening the doors of Scotland’s first design museum.

“We have a hugely exciting year ahead, with the last chance to see our UK-exclusive exhibition Hello, Robot this weekend and our first major fashion exhibition Mary Quant opening in April. I would like to thank everyone who has helped to create V&A Dundee, and who continues to support its incredible success.”

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “I’d like to congratulate V&A Dundee for welcoming its one millionth visitor, an impressive achievement and a sign of the museum’s strong appeal to visitors from around the world.”

In March 2019, the museum celebrated reaching the 500,000th visitor landmark after reaching the milestone almost six months earlier than expected.

And last month, a study revealed that the Kengo Kuma-designed museum had pumped £75 million into Scotland in its first year.

The findings also showed that visitors to the museum were worth £21 million to the local economy too.