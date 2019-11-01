V&A Dundee unveils unique architectural commission to sit alongside new robot exhibition

V&A Dundee has unveiled an architectural commission to sit alongside its new exhibition.

Up-Sticks is a timber structure inspired by traditional construction methods and made using a collaborative human-robotic fabrication technique.

It’s a collaboration between Gramazio Kohler Research and students of the MAS Architecture and Digital Fabrication at ETH Zurich.

Using computational strategies and robotic technologies, the commission “curves along the length of the gallery”.

Sophie McKinlay, V&A Dundee programme director, said: “V&A Dundee is committed to exploring new areas of research in design and bringing this to fruition in the gallery.

“We are thrilled to be working with Gramazio Kohler Research and bringing their extraordinary approach to robotic technology to Scotland.”

Hannes Mayer, senior researcher at Gramazio Kohler Research, said: “Up-Sticks is a demonstration of how traditional knowledge and craftsmanship can be combined with advanced digital design and fabrication processes to create surprising, beautiful and sustainable architectural structures.

“It reflects the integrative role architects can play in a digital building culture – for which we educate students in our MAS DFAB programme.”

The museum’s upcoming exhibition Hello Robot. Design Between Human and Machine opens on November 2.