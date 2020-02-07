V&A Dundee unveils new window display detailing 20th century shopfronts

Visitors to V&A Dundee can take a step back in time thanks to the museum’s latest exhibition which features a shopfront from the 20th century.

The Faux Shop installation has popped up in the V&A’s Michelin Design Gallery and opened on Friday.

Designed by Atelier EB, the new exhibition focuses on commonplace shop window displays of the 20th century.

The window display is filled with items from Atelier E.B’s fashion collection, Jasperwear, created in 2018 – and also features elements inspired by Dundee, such as ‘jute rain’, bespoke umbrellas and Mackintosh-inspired raincoats.

The Faux Shop was originally created as part of Atelier E.B’s Passer-by exhibition and has been shown in London, Paris and Moscow.

Its appearance in Dundee is the first time the shop front will be on display in Scotland.

Beca Lipscombe and Lucy McKenzie from Atelier E.B said: “The Faux Shop examines the movable thresholds between high and mass culture, art and design, production and consumption.

“The viewer will be able to purchase some of the items they have seen expertly arranged in the Faux Shop display window. Isn’t it everyone’s dream to be able to take home something desirable you’ve just seen in a museum? And to be able as touch as well as look?”

Lauren Bassam, V&A Dundee Project Curator, added: “We are delighted to be showing Faux Shop here at V&A Dundee, the first time that Atelier E.B’s innovative approach to fashion has been displayed within a Scottish museum.

“It poses a wonderful opportunity to unpack the fascinating history of 20th century shop window display in Scotland, as seen through the eyes of this unique art and design practice.”

Atelier E.B is an art and design practice run by designer Ms Lipscombe and artist Ms McKenzie, who are based between Edinburgh and Brussels and have been showing and selling fashion in galleries since 2007.

In addition to the shopfront the installation features a series of archival reference points.

Faux Shop, running until May 24, is part of V&A Dundee’s Fashion 2020 season, which includes the museum’s first major fashion exhibition, Mary Quant, which will open on April 4.