V&A Dundee to examine robotic design in next major exhibition

V&A Dundee’s next major exhibition will include an original prop from the first Star Wars film.

Hello, Robot. Design Between Human and Machine will take visitors through four stages of robot influence and evolution.

And one of the original R2-D2 props from the first Star Wars film will be a star attraction at the upcoming exhibition.

The droid was played by British actor Kenny Baker, however, in some scenes R2-D2 was moved by remote control or computer animation.

© Supplied

The first section focuses on the science and fiction of robots, tracing our fascination with artificial humans and looking at how popular culture has shaped our feelings about them.

From robots in film such as Fritz Lang’s 1926 epic Metropolis through to George Lucas’s iconic R2-D2 from the Star Wars franchise, alongside toys from the past six decades, visitors will be asked to explore their first experiences of robots and to question their preconceptions.

The exhibition then delves into the world of industry and work, looking at the impact of robotics from several different perspectives.

The third section shows how humans are increasingly coming face-to-face with robots as household helpers and digital companions.

© Supplied

Finally, the exhibition turns to the blurring of the boundaries between humans and robots, from hi-tech fashion that can sense danger and put up a physical barrier to the idea of robotic architecture and smart cities.

© Supplied

A large-scale structure by robotic architecture practice Gramazio Kohler, commissioned for V&A Dundee, will be installed outside the exhibition.

Kirsty Hassard, V&A Dundee curator, said: “Robots are part of our everyday and not a moment goes by without new developments in robotic technology.

“This is an exciting time, and the right moment to be asking big questions about the role robots should and will play in all our lives.”

Hello, Robot. is an exhibition by the Vitra Design Museum, MAK Vienna and Design Museum Gent.

V&A Dundee is the only UK venue.

Sophie McKinlay, Director of Programme, said: “We are delighted to be working with Vitra Design Museum and our other partners to bring this extraordinary and important exhibition to the UK for the very first time.”

Hello, Robot. Design Between Human and Machine at V&A Dundee will run from November 2 to February 9 2020.

Tickets are £12 with a range of concessions available and can be pre-booked now.