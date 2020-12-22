V&A Dundee Level 4 closure means only one day left after Christmas to see Mary Quant exhibition

V&A Dundee is the latest attraction to announce it will be closing after Christmas because of the Level 4 coronavirus restrictions.

The popular museum on the waterfront will close at 4pm on Thursday December 24 but will not reopen for at least three weeks.

This comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a tier four lockdown was coming into force across mainland Scotland from 00.01am on Boxing Day.

The restrictions mean all entertainment and leisure venues, non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms will have to shut down and this is expected to last for three weeks.

The museum is not due to reopen until Saturday January 16, leaving only one day left for visitors to see the Mary Quant exhibition.

Those who have tickets to see the exhibition before then will be offered a refund, and the next exhibition ‘Night Fever: Designing Club Culture’ will be on show from Saturday 27 March.

Staff at the museum say the decision to close the venue down was taken in a bid to protect the health and wellbeing of staff and visitors, and to help safeguard and sustain the museum’s operations for the future.

A spokeswoman for V&A Dundee said: “V&A Dundee is temporarily closing from the evening of Thursday 24 December.

“Mary Quant at V&A Dundee cannot be extended beyond Sunday 17 January due to its touring commitments.

“We will closely follow Scottish Government guidance on safe reopening.”

During the museum’s temporary closure security procedures and environmental management will continue as normal and core members of staff will continue to work on site back of house.

Leisure and Culture Dundee announced it will be closing all of its venues, including its libraries, sports facilities and Caird Park Golf Course yesterday.