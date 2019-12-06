V&A Dundee nominated for European museum award

V&A Dundee has been nominated for one of the world’s most prestigious cultural prizes – hailed as a “very exciting moment” by museum bosses.

The museum, which opened in September last year, is on the nominations list for the European Museum of the Year Award 2020, having welcomed 830,000 visitors in its first year.

It joins the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh and the St Fagans National Museum of History in Wales as only one of three UK nominations to make the cut this year.

Other candidates from across the world include the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, the Museum of Warsaw in Poland and the Athletic Bilbao Museum in Spain.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: “This is a very exciting moment, recognising the international significance of creating Scotland’s first design museum, as well as the huge achievement of everyone who helped to create, open and now run V&A Dundee.

“We are hugely excited to be moving into our second year as an open museum, with our current Hello, Robot exhibition looking at the future of robotics and humanity, and with the hit exhibition Mary Quant exploring the spirit of the 1960s coming soon.”

Both Dundee and Edinburgh’s nominations have been recognised by Scottish culture secretary Fiona Hyslop.

She said: “This is well deserved recognition and cements their place as world-leading attractions.”

Councillor John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, said: “Our stunning museum is now very firmly part of the cultural fabric of the city, with its design galleries and exhibition programme attracting locals and visitors alike in their hundreds of thousands.

“In a little over a year, it has massively raised Dundee’s international profile and played a key part in record-breaking tourism figures – helping to create jobs and new economic opportunities.”

It’s another major commendation for V&A Dundee, already named as one of the UK’s best buildings by architecture body RIBA and one of Time magazine’s greatest places to visit in the world.

The winner will be announced at a conference in Cardiff on May 2 next year.

Former UK winners of the prize include the Design Museum in London (2018), Riverside Museum in Glasgow (2013) and the V&A (2003).