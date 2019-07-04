Thursday, July 4th 2019 Show Links
V&A Dundee narrowly misses out on museum of the year accolade

by Frances Rougvie
July 4, 2019, 9:07 am Updated: July 4, 2019, 9:08 am
V&A Dundee missed out on the title of the nation’s museum of the year at a prestigious awards ceremony last night.

The £80 million Kengo Kuma-designed museum narrowly missed out on the £100,000 prize at a ceremony in London’s Science Museum on Wednesday.

St Fagan’s National Museum of History in Wales scooped up the accolade.

As a finalist in the competition the Dundee attraction, which opened last September, will receive £10,000.

Judges praised the UK’s only design museum outside London for its “exquisitely designed Oak Room” and major exhibitions which highlight the “best of design from around the world”.

Also shortlisted was the HMS Caroline in Belfast, Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford, the Nottingham Contemporary and the eventual winner, St Fagan’s, located near Cardiff.

