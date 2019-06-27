V&A Dundee named one of UK’s best buildings in 2019 RIBA National Awards

The V&A Dundee has been named as one of the best buildings in the UK by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

The £80 million Kengo Kuma-designed museum is one of the winners from the 54-strong list of projects.

These projects will now go forward to compete for a place on the Stirling shortlist.

Presented since 1966, the RIBA National Awards is an annual architecture prize that celebrates the best buildings built in the UK.

A statement on RIBA’s website says: “Scotland’s first dedicated design museum is itself an example of the highest level of architectural ingenuity. This building simultaneously stimulates, engages and intrigues visitors.

“Its unique geometric forms, sitting between the city and the river, draw on a relationship to the water and form an unstated connection to the historical HMS Discovery docked alongside.

“On approach the building engenders an exciting sense of anticipation as the complex geometry seamlessly reveals the intriguing interior opening out into the voluminous main entrance hall, intended by client and architects to act as a ‘living room for the city’.

“The first floor contains a consummately detailed restaurant area with dramatic views over HMS Discovery.

“The primary areas of this floor provide high quality flexible exhibition spaces housing inspiring examples of both the rich heritage of design creativity in Scotland and the work of contemporary Scottish designers, in the supportive setting of this equally inspiring building.”