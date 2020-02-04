V&A Dundee named global cultural hotspot

The V&A Dundee has been nominated for a prestigious tourism prize.

The Kengo Kuma-designed museum has been shortlisted for the LCD Berlin awards, which recognises the globe’s leading cultural destinations.

It has been named as one of the venues in the running for the title of best architecture, competing against the National Museum of Qatar and the Twist Art Gallery in Norway.

Berlin mayor Ramona Pop said: “I am pleased that the LCD Awards, considered the Oscars for museums, are being given to outstanding cultural destinations worldwide for the first time this year in Berlin.

“Culture and travel create deep connections between people, and Berlin is known for its rich cultural landscape and countless tourist attractions.”

The V&A is one of only two Scottish destinations to be recognised among the awards’ 17 categories.

The Fife Arms in Braemar has been nominated for best art hotel.

The winners will be announced on March 4.