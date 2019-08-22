V&A Dundee makes Time magazine’s world’s greatest places to visit in 2019 list

The V&A Dundee has been included in Time magazine’s list of the world’s greatest places to visit in 2019.

The Kengo Kuma-designed museum has been included in the “to visit” section of the list, alongside other destinations including Teatro Galli in Rimini and The Shed in New York City.

Sitting on Dundee’s Waterfront, the museum opened in September 2018 and has brought a massive influx of tourists to the city.

In the Time article, writer Samantha Cooney said: “The famed Victoria & Albert design museum has opened its first ever location outside of London in an unexpected place: Dundee, a quiet city on the coast of Scotland.

“It’s the cornerstone of a more than $1 billion plan to revitalize the city, a onetime industrial powerhouse now struggling with high unemployment.

“Renowned architect Kengo Kuma designed the modern building, which sits on the Dundee waterfront, to mimic Scotland’s iconic cliffs.

“The free museum—the first in Scotland for design—opened in September 2018 and tells the story of the country’s design history, with highlights including Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Oak Room. It welcomed its 500,000th visitor in March.”

The museum was listed in Time’s list on a day when it came to light that someone had tried to scale the side of the building.

The only other Scottish place to make the Time magazine list was the Macallan Distillery in Craigellachie, near Elgin, pictured below.

The University Arms Hotel in Cambridge was the only English destination on the list. It is part of the Marriot Group of luxury hotels.

Philip Long, Director of V&A Dundee, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be included as one of TIME Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places 2019 and to be included on the front cover of this globally renowned magazine.

“It is a great recognition of the efforts of everyone who has worked on V&A Dundee, particularly as we are one of very few museums around the world to receive this honour.

“V&A Dundee has been hugely popular since we opened, with visitors from around the world enjoying our current exhibition Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt this summer, and also spending time in Dundee and the beautiful surrounding region. We look forward to welcoming many, many more people to see our upcoming exhibitions Hello, Robot and Mary Quant.”