V&A Dundee launches fun design challenge for people of all ages to do at home

V&A Dundee has launched a fun phone-based weekly design challenge, for people of all ages.

Children and their families can call the free Design Busters phoneline on 0800 048 9968 to get a new creative challenge every week.

The first challenge is to create an outfit using only recycled materials, by looking around your home for scraps of fabric, coloured papers, old magazines and other things you can use. These can then be stuck on to paper to create a completely new fashion design.

Joanna Mawdsley, head of learning at V&A Dundee, said: “Design Busters is a simple, fun activity for everyone to try each week, and can be done using whatever materials you have easily to hand around the home.

“Design is all about using your imagination to create a better, more enjoyable world. We’ve pulled together lots of ways for people to be creative until the museum re-opens and is ready to welcome visitors once again.”

The fun activity is based on the popular Design Busters programme that has been running at V&A Dundee since the museum opened in September 2018. It is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery as part of the museum’s families programme.

Stephanie Kerr, programmes advisor at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “We are delighted to see the support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery is helping everyone to enjoy the power of design while they’re at home.

“Design Busters is a fun way for people to create together and share their creativity during this difficult time, and we look forward to seeing the many different creative responses people come up with each week.”

V&A Dundee will be releasing new Design Busters challenges every Wednesday on the museum website and social media channels.

Creative responses can be shared on social media @VADundee and with the hashtag #DesignBusters