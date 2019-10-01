V&A Dundee issue call-out for people of Tayside to share their Mary Quant stories ahead of new exhibition

V&A Dundee are on the lookout for people living in Tayside who may have worn or made garments designed by Mary Quant.

The museum wants to hear from anyone who has a photograph of themselves wearing a garment designed by the iconic fashion designer, before the exhibition opens in Dundee next year.

They’re also looking for people who made an item of clothing from a Quant dressmaking pattern, in an effort to learn more about the designer’s influence on communities across the country.

© Supplied

Her creations, which captured the spirit of London in the 1960s,were sold in high-end boutiques, whilst her more affordable Ginger Group line could be found in department stores throughout Scotland.

Quant’s dressmaking patterns were sold by Butterick and Courtelle, empowering people to create their own piece of designer fashion using fabrics in colours and patterns of their own choice.

Meredith More, V&A Dundee curator, said: “We’d love to find out more about Mary Quant’s impact on those living in Dundee and Tayside and what her products and style meant to people.

“Perhaps you used the Butterick 5476 pattern to make your very own Mary Quant Misses’ jacket? Maybe your Mum was a Quant fan and enjoyed knitting her Courtelle patterns?

“Or maybe you found a sewing pattern in a charity shop and have made your own unique piece recently?

“If you have a story about how Mary Quant has influenced your style please get in touch and let us know.”

Anyone who has a Quant story or photograph to share is encouraged to get in touch with V&A Dundee by emailing sewquant@vandadundee.org or by calling 01382 411 between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

© Supplied

Please don’t post photographs or garments to the museum.

The exhibition Mary Quant, which is currently on show at V&A South Kensington, will run from April 4 – September 6 2020.