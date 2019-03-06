V&A Dundee director praises surge in visitors to museum and other attractions

The head of Dundee’s flagship museum has praised the partnership between the V&A and the city’s other attractions after a surge in visitor numbers was reported.

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said the museum was already helping in Dundee’s regeneration after figures released today by the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA) showed visits to tourist destinations such as Discovery Point increased by 42% in 2018.

A total of 64,627 people attended the attraction focusing on Captain’s Scott’s first Antarctic voyage, compared with 45,451 in 2017.

Verdant Works enjoyed a 21% year-on-year increase as 19,993 people passed through its doors on West Henderson’s Wynd. In 2017, there were 16,477 visitors.

Meanwhile, in Angus, 17,060 people visited Arbroath Abbey last year, compared with 14,414 in 2017.

The V&A has had more than 450,000 visitors in the six months since it opened. It had anticipated 500,000 in its first year.

Mr Long said: “We are delighted to see a boost in visitors to some of the excellent attractions in Dundee and Tayside just a few months after we opened.

“V&A Dundee has always been a partnership project, with one of its aims being to help accelerate the regeneration of Dundee. We’ve already had many visitors come to the museum from across Scotland, the UK and internationally, and it’s great that many are already going to see fantastic local attractions.”

Paul Jennings, executive director of Dundee Heritage Trust, which runs the Discovery and Verdant Works, said: “Our growth in 2018 follows three years of preparation in the run-up to the opening of V&A Dundee.

“Over that time, the trust has overhauled its branding and wider marketing approach and invested more than £1 million in preparing RRS Discovery and Discovery Point. It is great to see Dundee’s heritage receiving such positive feedback with visitors loving the contrast between museums.”