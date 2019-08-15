V&A Dundee brings £10m boost to city economy in seven months

The long-awaited V&A Dundee delivered a boost of more than £10 million to the city’s economy in its first seven months, a new report has revealed.

The £80m waterfront museum, designed by architect Kengo Kuma, opened in September last year.

Dundee City Council committed £15m to the construction costs of the building while the remainder came from private and charitable sources and government grants.

The £15m share from private and charitable donations was the largest ever philanthropic donation to such a project in Scotland.

A final evaluation report by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which also contributed to the funding of the museum, will be considered by Dundee City Council’s policy and resources committee on Monday.

It says the museum gave an estimated £10.3m boost to the economy.

The report states: “Since opening, the museum has welcomed more than half a million visitors, exceeding the original estimation.

“Standing at the centre of Dundee’s waterfront transformation, it has been widely recognised for its contribution to the repositioning of the city as a great place to live, visit, study and invest in.”

The report says more than 100,000 people across the globe were part of the museum’s pre-opening programme.