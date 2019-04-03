V&A Dundee and Perth Theatre in running for top Scottish architecture award

V&A Dundee and Perth Theatre are both in the running to win one of Scotland’s top architecture awards.

The £80.1 million museum and £11.38m refurbishment of the theatre have been nominated in the RIAS/RIBA Awards for 2019.

They are among 19 buildings to have made the shortlist, with the winners to be announced on May 30.

Robin Webster, president of The Royal Incor-poration of Architects in Scotland, said: “Judges were struck by the high standards of submissions and found shortlisting very difficult indeed.”