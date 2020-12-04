V&A Dundee: All the exhibitions in 2021

From charting the evolution of nightclubs, to tracking the impressive career of visionary choreographer and dancer Michael Clark, the V&A Dundee has a stellar exhibition line-up over the next 12 months.

Here’s what’s coming up…

Mary Quant

Until 17 January 2021

Mary Quant is the first international retrospective on the iconic British designer who disrupted the fashion establishment and captured the spirit of London in the 1960s.

Quant’s clothes are widely credited with helping to drag Britain from the drab, post-war era into the more carefree and liberated world of that decade, with young people at the forefront of cultural and social change.

© Steve MacDougall/DCTMedia

© DC Thomson

© DC Thomson

© Supplied

Night Fever: Designing Club Culture

March 27 to September 5 2021

From Studio 54 where Andy Warhol was a regular, to the Haçienda in Manchester designed by Ben Kelly with graphic design by Peter Saville, Night Fever: Designing Club Culture is the first large-scale examination of the relationship between club culture and design.

Developed by the Vitra Design Museum and ADAM – Brussels Design Museum, it includes films, photography, posters, flyers, and fashion, as well as light and music installations.

© Ben Kelly

© Chen Wei

© Paolo Mussat Sartor

© Bill Bernstein/David Hill Gallery

Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer

30 October 2021 to 6 February 2022

The first ever major exhibition on Michael Clark, the ground-breaking Aberdeen-born dancer and choreographer is to be curated and organised by the Barbican Centre, London.

As a young choreographer, Clark brought together his classical ballet training with London’s punk, fashion and club culture to establish himself as one of the most innovative artists working in contemporary dance.

Film, photography, and material from Clark’s practice will be presented alongside his legendary collaborations across visual arts, music, fashion and film.

© Supplied

© Richard Haughton